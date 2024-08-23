Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Former Pro Bowl Playmaker
The Cleveland Browns' running back room is in rough shape right now. Both Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines are working their way back from knee injuries, and now, Pierre Strong Jr. is sidelined with a rib contusion. That leaves Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman as the only reliable healthy backs for the Browns.
As a result, Cleveland may need to make a backfield addition.
That's why Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily is urging the Browns to pursue a reunion with versatile halfback Kareem Hunt, who Cleveland signed last year in similar fashion.
Following Chubb's gruesome knee injury in Week 2 last season, the Browns signed Hunt, keeping him in Cleveland for the fifth straight campaign.
Hunt was not very efficient, rushing for 411 yards while averaging a meager three yards per carry. However, he scored nine touchdowns, which represented the most of any running back or pass-catcher on the roster.
The 29-year-old was once one of the top halfbacks in football, as he led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards while with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. That represented his only Pro Bowl appearance.
Hunt is certainly not the same player now that he was then. That much is obvious. However, he showed last season that he can at least make some notable contributions in a reserve role, and that is what the Browns would ask him to do in 2024, as well.
Cleveland doesn't exactly have a whole lot of other options on the running back market, and Hunt is familiar with the system. Don't be surprised if the Browns end up going back to that well before the start of the regular season.