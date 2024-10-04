Cleveland Browns Wideout Wishes He Could Erase Costly Mistake
If the Neuralyzer that wipes people's memories in the movie Men In Black was real, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper would use it to erase a few recent plays from his mind.
A costly third-quarter drop – which bounced off his chest and into the waiting arms of Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig for an interception in Week 4 of a 20-16 loss – is the one Cooper would most like to forget at the moment.
"Sometimes I do wish I could erase memories from my brain, but unfortunately that's not the case," the 30-year-old said on Thursday. "So you do have to be extremely resilient. It's not always the easiest thing to do, but it's part of being a pro. It'll be better just to not happen in the first place, to just catch the ball. Yeah, it can be difficult for sure."
The costly sequence was made even more difficult to swallow later on in the game. Cooper appeared to complete a full-fledged redemption story arc with 10:28 to play in the game, after breaking free for an 82-yard touchdown pass that momentarily gave the Browns the lead.
Then came the realization that a holding call had nullified the score. Cleveland would go on to punt that series. And ultimately lose by four points. That roller coaster of emotions is not for the faint of heart.
"It could be extremely crushing," admitted Cooper. "Just to understand that that's a part of the game. Plays get called back for penalties. That's why you have to play clean football because you never know when a huge opportunity like that will be for naught. So yeah, it's extremely devastating."
Through four games, Cooper leads the NFL in dropped passes with eight. Like any receiver, Cooper is susceptible to bad stretches, he's just maybe never had one this slow before.
Still, he's The caliber of player who could bounce back at any moment – much like he did against the Giants in Week 3 after a couple egregious drops in the weeks prior.
As a 10-year veteran, Cooper is well-equipped to navigate the mental rigors that such a difficult stretch can often afford.
"I mean, sometimes it's the way the cookie crumbles, the ebbs and flow of the game," he said. "You might not play good every week. But it's all about the next week. You got to put certain things in the rear-view mirror and just focus on the dash. So that's what I'm trying to do."
He'll have a chance to right his wrongs on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.