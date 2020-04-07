Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

With all the talk about which teams are going to end up with which quarterbacks, it doesn't change what the Cleveland Browns are trying to get out of this draft in the first round. They need a left tackle and this class offers an embarrassment of riches at the position, both in terms of talent and stylistic fits. Connor Orr's latest mock draft pairs the Browns with a tremendous left tackle talent in Andrew Thomas from Georgia.

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Thomas is just an ass-kicker, straight up. The Browns are in an excellent position to fortify their offensive line after leaving it glaringly threadbare in 2019. The signing of Jack Conklin in free agency got them halfway there. Thomas gives them versatility in the running game and some clear lanes for Nick Chubb to run behind.

Thomas is a fantastic football player that has been an outstanding pass protector, which is the most important attribute the Browns should be targeting. He's an inconsistent run blocker. There are technical issues that need to be addressed to help him be more effective in the running game. His stance has to be properly addressed.

The rest of this mock draft takes some big swings in terms of where players end up going. What stands out is who isn't getting selected in the first round and ends up sliding into the second round, which the Browns could target with their second round pick, 41st overall.

Some players that stand out as being of potential interest to the Browns include S Grant Delpt from LSU, S Antoine Winfield Jr. from Minnesota, LB Zack Baun from Wisconsin and DL Marlon Davidson from Auburn. The Browns might feel the need to trade up a few spots to ensure they get the player they want, but coming away with Thomas in the first round and an impact defensive player that fits their defensive scheme in the second would be a great start for the Browns.