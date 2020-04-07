BrownsDigest
Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

Pete Smith

With all the talk about which teams are going to end up with which quarterbacks, it doesn't change what the Cleveland Browns are trying to get out of this draft in the first round. They need a left tackle and this class offers an embarrassment of riches at the position, both in terms of talent and stylistic fits. Connor Orr's latest mock draft pairs the Browns with a tremendous left tackle talent in Andrew Thomas from Georgia.

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Thomas is just an ass-kicker, straight up. The Browns are in an excellent position to fortify their offensive line after leaving it glaringly threadbare in 2019. The signing of Jack Conklin in free agency got them halfway there. Thomas gives them versatility in the running game and some clear lanes for Nick Chubb to run behind.

Thomas is a fantastic football player that has been an outstanding pass protector, which is the most important attribute the Browns should be targeting. He's an inconsistent run blocker. There are technical issues that need to be addressed to help him be more effective in the running game. His stance has to be properly addressed.

The rest of this mock draft takes some big swings in terms of where players end up going. What stands out is who isn't getting selected in the first round and ends up sliding into the second round, which the Browns could target with their second round pick, 41st overall.

Some players that stand out as being of potential interest to the Browns include S Grant Delpt from LSU, S Antoine Winfield Jr. from Minnesota, LB Zack Baun from Wisconsin and DL Marlon Davidson from Auburn. The Browns might feel the need to trade up a few spots to ensure they get the player they want, but coming away with Thomas in the first round and an impact defensive player that fits their defensive scheme in the second would be a great start for the Browns.

Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The NFL Draft is two weeks from Thursday and at least as it pertains to the first round, there's little that is likely to change the evaluation of which players the Cleveland Browns are targeting in the first round. These are the final four prospects, one of which is all but certain to be their selection on April 23rd.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The All-Decade team for the 2010s has been announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and former Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the team.

Pete Smith

NFL Draft Mandate Creates Interesting Opportunity For Teams Including Cleveland Browns

The NFL has determined that teams will not be able to utilize their team facilities to operate the NFL Draft in compliance with their policy with stay at home orders in a number of states. This is an inconvenience that provides an interesting opportunity for teams like the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Legend Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at Age 84

Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to announcement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL; four with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Washington Redskins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Have Shown Interest In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top remaining free agent available and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are showing interest. The Browns have the ability to make a move for Clowney if that's the path they choose.

Pete Smith

Who Is The Modern TEU? Miami or Stanford?

Reid Foster and Gary Gramling of TheMMQB are looking for the modern 'U' at each position. They are now looking at tight end and the top two schools are both represented on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Ricky Seals-Jones Agrees to One-Year Deal With Chiefs

Ricky Seals-Jones has agreed to a one-yearl deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as first reported by Terez Paylor of Yahoo! News. Seals-Jones was a tight end for the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

Pete Smith

Damarious Randall Signs One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Damarious Randall, who played the last two seasons as a member of the Cleveland Browns, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Pete Smith