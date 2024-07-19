Cowboys Urged To Trade For Browns' Amari Cooper In Wild Proposal
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some wide receiver help behind CeeDee Lamb, and Amari Cooper is currently embroiled in a contract standoff with the Cleveland Browns.
Does that mean there is a potential fit there?
Probably not, but Tom Downey of Chat Sports has suggested a wild trade idea where the Cowboys would re-acquire Cooper from the Browns for the same package that they traded him for: a fifth-round pick and a sixth-rounder.
Cleveland landed Cooper in a deal with Dallas for that very same return in March 2022, which was obviously a massive steal for the Browns and a pretty significant screw up by the Cowboys.
It should be noted that Downey's proposal was made tongue-in-cheek. He surely does not expect Cleveland to move Dallas for such a shoddy trade package (even though the Cowboys did the very same thing two years ago).
He adds that the Browns are unlikely to trade Cooper regardless of their contract dispute, and he also thinks the Cowboys might have too much pride to try and bring Cooper back anyway (even though Cooper still lives in Dallas).
Let's be real here: barring a dramatic turn of events in the coming weeks, Cleveland is not trading Cooper. Yes, it may unfortunately take some time to get into training camp, but at some point, the two sides will almost certainly reach an agreement.
The Browns don't have a whole lot behind Cooper in their receiving corps. They did swing a trade for Jerry Jeudy earlier in the offseason, but Jeudy is a No. 2 receiver. Then, Cleveland has players like Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman competing for the No. 3 spot.
It would be very surprising if things get so bad between the Browns and Cooper that they feel they have to trade him, and even if it does get to the point, it surely wouldn't be for a couple of late-round draft picks.