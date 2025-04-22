Dan Orlovsky's Incredibly Bold Statement About Possible Browns Pick Travis Hunter
Just two days out from the NFL Draft, all signs point to the Cleveland Browns selecting Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.
If they do, former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the Browns are getting a good one.
"I have been adamant that Cleveland should take Travis hunter at two since basically college football season ended," Orlovsky said during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Afternoon Drive. "He is sensational on tape."
Orlovsky's gushing didn't stop there, though. Based on watching his incredible tape, he believes there is a spot awaiting Hunter down the road in Canton, Ohio.
"I would love someone to tell me how he doesn't become a Hall of Famer. Like how he doesn't become in that conversation," added Orlovsky. "He's physically, remarkably gifted. He's got unbelievable ball skills and instincts. He's athletic, and he's an athlete ... he's got ridiculously high character. He does nothing but want to play ball."
Browns general manager Andrew Berry didn't go quite that far in praising Hunter last week during his pre-draft press conference, but he did call Hunter a unicorn and compared him to Shohei Ohtani in MLB for his ability to play both sides of the ball.
Throughout the pre-draft process, Berry has also repeatedly mentioned that they view the Heisman winner primarily as a wide receiver.
The way Berry has talked about Hunter all offseason does seem to indicate that's the direction Cleveland is leaning when they're on the clock Thursday night. Now he just has to hand in a card with Hunter's name on it.