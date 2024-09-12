Deshaun Watson Accuser Said To Have 'Pertinent Video' Of Browns QB
In a new statement from the lawyer of a woman accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault, "pertinent video" reportedly exists regarding the accusations.
Thew news comes from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who shared his findings on Thursday via an official statement issued by Tony Buzbee, who represents the plaintiff. Also notable is the accusers plans to meet with the NFL in two weeks.
“We intend to interview with the NFL in two weeks,” Buzbee's statement to PFT began. “This coming week however I have to go to the Coast Guard hearings in South Carolina regarding the Titan submersible implosion because I represent a victim’s family from that. When I return I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent.”
The NFL has previously said in their own statement this week that they are looking into the incident under a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy. A spokesperson for the Browns has said that the team plans to let the legal process play out.
For now, that process is playing out publicly between Buzbee and Watson's lawyer Rusty Hardin, who also released a statement on behalf of his client this week. At this time news of a video is notable but not damning to Watson until the NFL actually views it and verifies it shows Watson did anything that would trigger a personal conduct policy violation.
Should that happen, and the league were to suspend Watson, the Browns could look to a potential out in his contract that suggests they could void his contract for an unforeseen suspension if a potential lawsuit wasn't disclosed to the franchise in writing prior to the deal being signed.
It remains a very fluid situation. But at the very least it appears a timeline is taking shape in terms of when Watson's accuser will meet with league officials.