Deshaun Watson 'Ahead of Schedule' Following the Browns' Offseason Program
The Browns wrapped up the mandatory and final portion of their 2024 offseason spring program.
Cleveland's three-day minicamp in the second week of June produced some footage that indicates Deshaun Watson is well on his way to returning to full strength.
The social media clips told the correct story that was confirmed by Browns' general manager Andrew Berry on Monday.
Berry joined the NFL Insiders and talked about all things Browns, including the status of their quarterback.
Berry said, "He's actually ahead of schedule. He's really chomping at the bit to take the governor off, but he's had a really nice spring. He's thrown the ball very well.' Berry continued, "He's making excellent progress. Honestly, if you didn't know he got hurt last year, you wouldn't be able to tell the difference. We're very excited once camp starts."
Cleveland and its entire fanbase know that this season is in the hands of number four. The Browns roster is one of the best in the entire NFL and they have been for the past two seasons.
Watson showed glimpses of being back to his old Houston self but has yet to show it consistently.
In his six games last year, the Browns went 5-1 and he completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns to four interceptions.
The lasting memory that Browns' fans have is his perfect fourth-quarter performance in his his final quarter of the season against the AFC best Baltimore Ravens.
If the Browns and Watson were able to bottle and tap into that performance in 2024, watch out, the Browns have the pieces to make a run at it all.