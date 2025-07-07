Browns' Deshaun Watson Sends Major Personal Life Message
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tied the knot with model and influencer Jilly Anais, the couple recently announced on social media.
Watson posted a series of photos with Anais on his Instagram account with a caption including, "I finally made it to this moment..Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day." Anais also took to social media to celebrate the couple's wedding vows.
Jilly Anais kicked off her multifaceted career at an early age, winning the Miss Teen Houston award in 2011. Anais' musical career includes over a dozen releases, with numerous music videos exceeding upwards of 3 million views on YouTube.
Anais has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning musical artist Ne-Yo, and starred in the music video for Demi Lovato's hit song, "Cool For the Summer." The couple first met in 2019, during Watson's time with the Houston Texans, with their wedding marking their six-year anniversary.
The Houston native was also recently announced by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as one of the six 2025 Swim Search finalists.
The wedding comes at a challenging time in Watson's NFL career. The quarterback is currently recovering from his second Achilles injury, which occurred during his rehabilitation from the first injury sustained in October 2024.
Questions remain regarding Watson's potential return to the playing field in 2025. Meanwhile, the quarterback battle for the Cleveland Browns continues between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.