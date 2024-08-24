Deshaun Watson Won't Play In Cleveland Browns Preseason Finale With Seahawks
Kevin Stefanski has made his decision. According to multiple reports, Deshaun Watson will not play in the Cleveland Browns presesaon finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
Other Browns starters are expected to play but how many and to what extent remains to be seen. Last week Stefanski revealed that the plan originally was for Watson to play in the final week of the preseason. Cleveland's head man changed his tune this week as he revealed he was going to reassess the situation.
"All of our starters should expect to play and then we’ll determine who does or doesn’t, how many plays they do," he said on Tuesday. "In particular with Deshaun, I want to take in all the information this week and really make a final determination later in the week.”
That determination wound up being not to play the 28-year-old QB, who is returning in 2024 after suffering a fractured glenoid in his throwing shoulder last season. Watson was limited at practice on Wednesday before the team departed for Seattle one day later. Stefanski revealed that he held Watson back that day due to "general arm soreness."
It's unclear if that played a role in his final decision to rest Watson and let him focus on preparing for the regular season instead of playing him in a meaningless preseason game. With Watson remaining on the sideline, Jameis Winston is expected to start with the first team offense in his place.