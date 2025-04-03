ESPN Analyst Reveals Bold QB and Draft Plan for Cleveland Browns
As of the beginning of April, recent acquisition Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the Cleveland Browns' roster. The team may not be done making moves yet, and a former quarterback thinks Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk Cousins could be starting games for Cleveland next season.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who spent 12 years in the NFL, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and outlined a possibility for the Browns: either trade for or sign Kirk Cousins and use the No. 2 overall pick to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
"With the Browns, if Kirk Cousins becomes their starting quarterback and they add a player like Travis Hunter... I've got a chance now," Orlovsky said. "This is still a talented roster and Stefanski is still a very good coach. Travis Hunter would play wide receiver for me."
Orlovsky added that Cousins never seemed comfortable in Atlanta because the Falcons rarely ran play-action plays like he was accustomed to. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was Cousins' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Minnesota, could fit an offense around the soon-to-be 37-year-old Cousins' strengths.
"If Cleveland gets Kirk Cousins and drafts Travis Hunter at two, I think they immediately become a competitive football team and I would bank on that being the case," Orlovsky said.
Cousins is just one year into a four-year, $180 million contract that he signed with the Falcons last offseason. If Cleveland does not want to take on his guaranteed money or give up draft capital, Atlanta would need to buy out his current deal to make him a free agent.
The pocket passer is also coming off his worst season in a decade, in which he threw for just 18 touchdowns to a career-high 16 interceptions. Cousins also tore his Achilles during the 2023 season, which restricted his mobility when he returned.
Hunter would be available for the Browns to select if the Titans take one of Abdul Carter, Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.