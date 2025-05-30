ESPN Offers Brutal Outlook for Cleveland Browns in 2025
The Cleveland Browns are bracing for summer with a lot of questions to sort out ahead of the 2025 season. None of them is more prominent than the quarterback spot, which right now is an open competition between 17-year veteran Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Given the uncertainty at key positions, along with the fact that Cleveland is coming off an embarrassing 3-14 season last year, the bar has been set very low on expectations for the upcoming campaign. One notable projection from ESPN forecasts that another miserable season is on the horizon.
Via ESPN's football power index – a metric that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward – Seth Walder revealed that Cleveland is predicted to be the third-worst team in the NFL.
If that wasn't enough to convince you that the Browns may be in for a long season this fall, ESPN's football power index painted an even more ominous picture for 2025.
The piece reads:
The Browns are the most likely team to end the season holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026, with a 13% shot. Much of that is due to a quarterback room comprising Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and a harder-than-average schedule.
On one hand, another season with minimal wins would be a tough one for fans to endure. On the other hand, finishing the season with the No. 1 overall pick would be a small consolation prize to get the Cleveland faithful excited about the future.