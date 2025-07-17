Ex-Browns' QB Johnny Manziel Gets Brutally Honest About Hating Cleveland
It's no secret that Johnny Manziel hates Cleveland. The former Browns' first-round pick has made that clear on multiple occasions since his now-infamous NFL career fizzled out after only two seasons in 2015.
Manziel took to another platform to once again share his disdain for Cleveland, this time via the IMPAULSIVE podcast, hosted by Cleveland native Logan Paul.
"F***, man, I hated Cleveland so much, and I know that's going to be tough to hear," Manziel said with a smile during his appearance on the latest episode of the show. "That place aided to my depression for sure."
The comments are hardly revelatory at this point, considering the Heisman winner has shared similar remarks before. In recent years, though, he's opened up about his struggles with depression and a problematic relationship with drugs.
Manziel also expressed that he would have been better off landing with any other team. Maybe so, but there's no denying that the polarizing QB only has himself to blame for his NFL failures.
In two seasons with the Browns, Manziel appeared in 14 games, making eight starts, while completing 57% of his passes for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Texas A&M product is remembered more for spending zero hours studying on his team-issued iPad and spontaneous trips to Las Vegas just days before games than he is for anything he did on the field.
Later on in the show, Manziel went on to reveal that as recently as last year he contemplated making a comeback attempt, but admitted that starting in a smaller league such as the UFL wasn't appealing to him.
Manziel will go down as one of the biggest blunders in Browns history. While the team's search for a franchise QB continues even a decade later, Manziel just can't seem to stop ripping Cleveland every chance he gets.