Five Things to Expect From the Browns at the NFL Combine
The NFL Combine has officially arrived and there will be plenty to talk about in Indianapolis, Ind. this week.
The Cleveland Browns are likely to be at the center of many of those conversations. Between Myles Garrett's very public trade request and the franchise's pursuit of a quarterback, there are no shortage of Browns storylines to follow.
With general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski scheduled to be in attendance and speak on Tuesday and Wednesday, here are some things you can expect from Cleveland this week:
1) Myles Garrett Updates
What the Cleveland Browns will do with Garrett following his trade request continues to dominate the NFL news cycle. The situation will take center stage yet again, with executives from all 32 teams converging in Indianapolis.
The Combine will offer the first opportunity for Berry and Stefanski to answer questions on the matter since Garrett took it public. While they're likely to stick to the script in any public press conference setting, what goes on in the background will be key.
For now, the Browns brass has maintained that they won't be trading their star edge rusher. Combine conversations could start to change that stance, though. They also may provide a blueprint for what type of package could get a deal done.
2) Lots of Quarterback Meetings
It's almost guaranteed that someone will ask every quarterback prospect that speaks at the Combine "did you meet with the Browns?" And it's almost guaranteed that every single one will say yes, or that they will be meeting with the franchise.
Cleveland is putting the full court press on filling out its quarterback room – as they should – and the next phase of that involves getting to know as many of the soon-to-be rookies as possible.
What those players say about their meetings with the Browns could provide some insight into what their looking for at the position.
3) Cam Ward Hype
Speaking of the quarterback meetings, there has been so much buzz linking the Browns to Shedeur Sanders to this point that it almost feels too good to be true. Berry generally moves in silence this time of year when it comes to who they like as prospects.
With that in mind, the Combine will offer one of the first opportunities for the team to interface with the other top QB in the class, Cam Ward. It will be curious to see if the noise between the Browns and Ward will be similar to that of Sanders or not.
During smoke screen season anything that gets out publicly or seems to obvious should always be looked at with a little skepticism. But the Browns true intentions at QB could get a little more context this week.
4) Training Camp Plans
Don't be surprised if Berry reveals any potential training camp plans for the Browns this week.
Last year at the Combine he revealed that the Vikings would be coming to Cleveland for joint practices and that the team would be returning to the Greenbrier for the first couple weeks of camp.
Given how much Stefanski and company have talked up the joint practice experience in recent years as being more valuable than standard sessions, expect the Browns to conduct those again. The where and the who could be unveiled this week.
A trip to the Greenbrier may be in play for Cleveland as well, however, after a 3-14 season, maybe team leadership is rethinking that plan.
5) Money Moves
With news last week that the 2025 salary cap is likely to fall somewhere between $277.5 and $281.5 million, Berry now has a sense of what the Browns cap situation looks like ahead of free agency next month.
His next move is restructuring some contracts to create the necessary flexibility to be able to sign some players. Last year, a Denzel Ward contract restructure was announced during NFL Combine week.
This year, the first order of business may be reworking Deshaun Watson's contract.