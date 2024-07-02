Former Browns Pro Bowler Tashaun Gipson Suspended For Six Games
Former Cleveland Browns safety Tashaun Gipson has been suspended for six games, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
It's not yet clear what the suspension is for.
Gipson is currently a free agent, but he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Browns between 2012 an 2015 after being signed as an undrafted fee agent.
The 33-year-old enjoyed a couple of terrific years in Cleveland, with his best campaign coming in 2014 when he racked up 52 tackles, six interceptions, a forced fumble, eight passes defended and a defensive touchdown. He made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.
Gipson also put together a strong year in 2013, rattling off 95 tackles, five picks, 12 passes defended and a defensive score.
Since the conclusion of his tenure with the Browns, Gipson has played for four different ballclubs, most recently spending a pair of seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.
While Gipson may no longer be the same Pro Bowl-caliber defender he was during his time with in Cleveland, he is still productive. In 2023, he registered 60 tackles, a sack and a pick in 16 games with the 49ers, helping lead the club to a Super Bowl appearance.
The University of Wyoming product has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
Gipson was one of the top remaining players on the free-agent market, but his status certainly took a hit now that he will be unavailable for about a third of the 2024 campaign.