Browns Draft Trends: How Cleveland Has Attacked the NFL Combine

The NFL Combine is right around the corner.

During the final week of February, the Cleveland Browns and 31 other NFL teams will descend upon Indianapolis to scout the top-ranked college football talent.

The Browns have 10 draft picks, including two in the first round following last April’s trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which allowed them to slide up to the No. 2 overall slot and select Travis Hunter.

As the Browns prepare for the draft, here are a few trends to keep in mind.

1. Browns general manager Andrew Berry is an aggressive trader

Even before the draft, the Browns will need to navigate through the start of the new league year in March.

This is when the team will be permitted to sign free agents and make trades in order to improve the roster before the draft takes place at the end of April.

The Browns have 10 picks, and even though Berry stated that they want to be one of the youngest teams in the league next season, they could opt to flip a few of those picks for veteran talent.

Could the Browns pursue a trade for a wide receiver? Of course, that would mean Berry needs to part ways with a few of Cleveland’s draft picks. Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jaguars and Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets are two names to watch.

In recent years, Berry has traded for wide receivers including Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy.

2. Trading isn’t limited to pre-draft

Of Cleveland’s draft arsenal, only four picks are in the top 100.

Before last year’s blockbuster trade with the Jaguars, Berry made a smaller trade with the Houston Texans to condense draft picks. This is a maneuver the Browns would look to do again so they have extra premium draft capital in 2027.

Also – look for the Browns to entertain all offers for the No. 6 overall selection. The Browns don’t have a definite answer at quarterback, and the 2027 class is supposed to be an embarrassment of riches. If somebody comes knocking with a 2027 first-round selection like the Jaguars did last year, that pick could be moved. Even adding an additional second-round selection next season could help the Browns land that franchise quarterback.

3. Age definitely matters

When you’re looking into prospects that the Browns could be interested in, check out their age.

Berry almost always avoids older prospects, as the Browns are a data-driven organization that prefer extending their young players ahead of their athletic primes.

Last season, Berry found plenty of success drafting players who were under 22 years old. Look for that trend to continue, and cross players off of your big board who might be redshirt seniors or players that really have milked their NCAA eligibility.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage from the NFL Combine: