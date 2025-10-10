Former Browns QB responds to ridiculous advice for Shedeur Sanders
Just a few days ago the Cleveland Browns parted ways with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
In the wake of the news, questions circulated around whether or not rookie Shedeur Sanders would be given the reins of QB2 behind starter Dillon Gabriel. Both quarterbacks were taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, just two rounds apart.
On Friday, the Browns officially named Sanders the backup quarterback.
The media has loved to share advice for the son of Deion Sanders, and in a recent discussion on ESPN, Ryan Clark shared a very controversial take.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, Clark said that if head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns did not commit to making Sanders the backup moving forward that the two sides should part ways. He specifically specified that he wants Sanders to make it known he doesn't want to be a part of the team.
“If [Shedeur Sanders] is not named the backup quarterback, it’s time to part ways…” Clark said. “Too much comes with him if you don’t see that sort of plan for him.”
While the rest of the hosts on First Take agreed with what Clark said, almost everyone else on the internet did not. Many individuals, including former NFL quarterback Luke McCown, believe it was some of the worst advice they've ever heard.
He suggested that if Sanders were to request a trade or release, it would be "career suicide." Drawing from his own experience in 2007 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCown recalled being demoted without an explanation after recovering from an ACL injury, but later thriving when he was given a full week to prepare as the starter.
"Shedeur, don't ask for a trade or to be released," his social media post read. "There's not a market out there for you right now."
McCown played for 10 years in the NFL, being drafted by Cleveland in the 2004 NFL Draft in the fourth round. In his sole year with the Browns, he tossed for 604 yards and four touchdowns on 49% in the completion department. He later went on to play with the Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.
McCown and many others are currently urging the young, former Colorado Buffalo, to stay patient and not self-destruct in his first year in the league.
While it is not something that Sanders has even remotely hinted at, the public being so talkative can leave impressionable marks on a signal caller still trying to adapt to the league.
The Browns will remain with third-rounder Gabriel as the team's starter as they prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a rivalry game on Sunday, Oct. 12. The meeting will take place on the road in Pittsburgh with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.