Ryan Clark calls out Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski because of Shedeur Sanders
Never one to hold back, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made a stark declaration about Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on "First Take."
The former LSU Tiger and Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive stalwart said the Browns need to trade Sanders if he’s not named the backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel after Joe Flacco was traded to the CincinnatiBengals this week.
“If he’s not named the backup quarterback, it’s time to part ways,” Clark said. “Clearly you’re playing for development, and it’s not to develop Shedeur as a future starter on your team. Too much comes with him if you don’t see him as a future starter of your team.”
Clark is seemingly mind-boggled by the Browns inability to handle the media circus that follows Sanders.
“You have to understand with Shedeur Sanders it comes with more media attention and more scrutiny,” Clark said. “He’s going to be treated unlike anyone else in that locker room or anything else we see in the league.”
Clark tries to explain that Sanders cannot receive “normal” treatment.
“He won’t be treated like a backup, he won’t be treated like a third stringer, he won’t be treated like a practice squad guy,” Clark said. “You’re going to have to answer questions about him and you need answers prepared.”
Clark also called into question how much Coach Stefanski wants Sanders on the Browns’ roster.
“It’s extremely obvious that Kevin Stefanski doesn’t mess with Shedeur Sanders the way the outside public believes that he should,” Clark said. “Stefanski wasn’t ready to draft Sanders or put a plan in place to handle the person.”
Clark made it clear that Sanders may not be ready for the field, but that Stefanski has to give a “Shedeur Sanders reason” or “Bailey Zappe reason” as to why the QB depth chart shakes as it does.
It’s hard to find many “Bailey Zappe reasons” as to why Zappe should take the reins as QB2. Zappe completed just over half of his passes in his lone start for the Browns last season and threw two picks. Zappe is 0-3 with one touchdown and seven interceptions in his last three starts.
For the Browns, obviously an ideal world would spell out Gabriel starting for the rest of the season with growth from the rookie. Most Browns seasons end with more than two QBs, so it will be interesting to see whether Zappe, Sanders, or Deshaun Watson get the next crack at QB.
The Browns garnered a fifth round pick when they traded Flacco to the Bengals. If Clark has his way and the Browns trade Sanders if he’s not named QB2, hopefully Cleveland can recoup a second fifth round pick.