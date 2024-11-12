Former Browns RB Signs With Hated Rival
Former Cleveland Browns running back Gary Brightwell has signed to the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad, via NFL media.
The Browns initially signed Brightwell to their own practice squad after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in late August.
Brightwell ended up playing in a couple of games for Cleveland this season, but he did not actually register any statistics.
The Browns cut ties with the 25-year-old late last month.
Brightwell, who played his collegiate football at the University of Arizona, was originally selected by the New York Giants in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Giants, with his most productive campaign coming in 2022 when he rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown. In total, Brightwell carried the ball 41 times for 164 yards and a score while adding 11 catches for 92 yards in New York.
The Giants waived Brightwell back in June. He would proceed to sign with the Jaguars two months later. He played in all three of Jacksonville's preseason games, toting the ball 26 times for 100 yards. However, the Jags didn't feel he was productive enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster.
Brightwell spent four seasons at Arizona, accumulating 1,305 yards and nine scores while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt. He also caught 19 passes for 121 yards while reaching the end zone once.
The Bengals, Cleveland's hated AFC North rivals, have Chase Brown as their featured back and recently swung a deal with the Chicago Bears for Khalil Herbert, so barring injuries, playing time may be hard to come by for Brightwell.