Former Browns Star Hints That Cleveland Should Make Monstrous Draft-Night Deal
The Cleveland Browns have the ability to completely jump-start their organization this Thursday in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns have the No. 2 overall pick, but they also hold some very valuable selections in the first few rounds. That would be pick No. 33 (Round 2), pick No. 67 (Round 3) and pick No. 94 (Round 3). Hitting on four Top 100 prospects can absolutely change a team for the better, but how about using a few of those other picks so that Cleveland can have its cake and eat eat too?
The cake in this analogy would be Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at pick No. 2. He's a transformative player who can be elite on both sides of the ball (cornerback and wide receiver). You can build a franchise around Hunter, but selecting him at No. 2 would mean that Cleveland would pass up on a quarterback.
The player likely to be there would be quarterback Shedeur Sanders, also from Colorado, who is the son of Deion Sanders.
Is there a way Cleveland could make it out of Round 1 with both players? It would take a massive trade, but it's worth noting former Browns star Josh Cribbs believes the Browns would be a great fit for Sanders — especially if they have Hunter, too.
Part of the trepidation around Sanders is the spotlight that would come along with him. Cleveland would essentially become part of the "Coach Prime" experience, but Cribbs doesn't see it that way.
"That's still his son, he's still going to be influencing him, but Shedeur is the guy out there throwing touchdowns and making plays with his mobility and accuracy. I thought he would fit in nice, especially with [Kevin] Stefanski's offense," Cribbs said.
Cribb's wife, Maria Cribbs is his podcast co-host, and she mentioned that Cleveland would also be a fit for Hunter.
"I would love to see both of them here," she said.
Again, it would take a massive trade in order for the Browns to land both teams, but it is possible. There has been some draft speculation that Sanders could fall out of the Top 10 if quarterback-needy teams after the Browns like the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints go in a different direction.
If that scenario plays out, the Browns could potentially package pick No. 33 with, for instance, pick No. 67 and a sweetener to move up into the middle of the first round to snag Sanders.
It would be a monumental trade up that would alter the future of the Browns in incalculable ways. Walking away with Hunter and Sanders would make it well worth it, though.