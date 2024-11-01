Former NFL GM Proposes Wild Trade Idea For Browns, Myles Garrett
Barring an unbelievable turn of events, the Cleveland Browns aren't trading Myles Garrett. They may listen to offers just for the sake of due diligence, but there's probably less than a one percent chance that he actually gets moved before the NFL trade deadline.
However, that won't stop fans and media pundits from concocting zany trade ideas for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Take former NFL general manager and current ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum, for example.
During a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, Tannenbaum invented an absolutely wild trade proposal involving the Browns and the Detroit Lions, where Cleveland would send Garrett to the Lions in exchange for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, three first-round picks and a second-rounder.
Tannenbaum is known for coming up with incredibly unrealistic ideas, so his trade offer should not come as too much of a surprise.
While it certainly would represent quite a haul for the Browns, the team would face an absolute enormous dead cap hit if Garrett is traded, so this wouldn't even make much sense for Cleveland financially.
As for the Lions, yes; Aidan Hutchinson is hurt. Understood. But would they really surrender that much capital for Garrett when Hutchinson is just 24 years old and will likely be in Detroit for the foreseeable future?
This doesn't make a whole lot of sense for either side.
As of right now, the Browns don't seem prepared to go with an all-out rebuild, so unless things drastically change within the next several days, Garrett is staying put.