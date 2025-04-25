Former NFL Player Sends Urgent Shedeur Sanders Message to Browns
The Cleveland Browns largely disappointed their fan base by passing on Travis Hunter and trading down to nab Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 5, but they still have a chance to salvage the first round of the NFL Draft.
How? By trading back into the first round for Shedeur Sanders, and former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho is urging them to do just that.
The Pittsburgh Steelers may very well nab Sanders at No. 21, so if the Browns can jump ahead of them and take the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, they would not only land their potential franchise quarterback, but they would stun an AFC North division rival in the process.
Cleveland is in dire need of a signal-caller. Yes, the Browns added both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco during the offseason, but neither of those names are particularly inspiring. Pickett has been a bust thus far in his career, and Flacco is 40 years old.
Sure, Sanders' stock has plummeted after widely being viewed as a potential top-three pick earlier in the offseason, but he still has obvious talent and should be someone the Browns are seriously considering landing in the back half of Round 1.
Sanders threw for 4,314 yards and 37 touchdowns this past season, also completing 74 percent of his passes to lead the country in that category.
Cleveland fans are certainly on edge right now, and while bagging Sanders may not remove the sting of missing out on Hunter, it may at least soften the blow.