Former NFL Star Sends Bold NFL Draft Warning to Browns, Andrew Berry
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches on April 24 in Green Bay, the Cleveland Browns hold the pivotal No. 2 overall pick. During a Fox Sports 1 segment earlier today, former NFL star LeSean McCoy made a fiery plea: "We've never seen a player like Travis Hunter. Don't let your GM mess this up."
At the University of Colorado, Hunter accomplished a historic feat by winning the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver and the Bednarik Award as its premier defensive player. His exceptional performance at both cornerback and receiver established him as college football's most versatile talent in decades, and a top selection in this week's NFL Draft.
"Since he's been five years old, he's been the best player on the field... Why would it change in the pros?" McCoy insisted, drawing parallels to two-way star and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, the only other defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy.
McCoy also warned the Browns not to "reach" for a quarterback or trade back in the draft. "Moving back when you got one of the best players we've ever seen in football, you can't miss out on that."
The Browns face a difficult decision with their early selection, as quarterback issues continue to plague the team. Former starting QB Deshaun Watson's future with the team remains uncertain after he tore his Achilles twice in the past year.
On a whole, the 2025 quarterback class has underwhelmed draft analysts, with Miami’s Cam Ward likely to be selected with the first overall pick, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty drawing mixed reviews.
With the draft on the horizon, McCoy’s message underscores the stakes: Hunter could be the cornerstone of the Cleveland Browns' revival—or a missed chance they could regret for years.