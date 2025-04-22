Browns Digest

Former NFL Star Sends Bold NFL Draft Warning to Browns, Andrew Berry

LeSean McCoy urges the Cleveland Browns and GM Andrew Berry to draft "generational talent" Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chris Wilson

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches on April 24 in Green Bay, the Cleveland Browns hold the pivotal No. 2 overall pick. During a Fox Sports 1 segment earlier today, former NFL star LeSean McCoy made a fiery plea: "We've never seen a player like Travis Hunter. Don't let your GM mess this up."

At the University of Colorado, Hunter accomplished a historic feat by winning the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver and the Bednarik Award as its premier defensive player. His exceptional performance at both cornerback and receiver established him as college football's most versatile talent in decades, and a top selection in this week's NFL Draft.

"Since he's been five years old, he's been the best player on the field... Why would it change in the pros?" McCoy insisted, drawing parallels to two-way star and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, the only other defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy.

McCoy also warned the Browns not to "reach" for a quarterback or trade back in the draft. "Moving back when you got one of the best players we've ever seen in football, you can't miss out on that."

The Browns face a difficult decision with their early selection, as quarterback issues continue to plague the team. Former starting QB Deshaun Watson's future with the team remains uncertain after he tore his Achilles twice in the past year.

On a whole, the 2025 quarterback class has underwhelmed draft analysts, with Miami’s Cam Ward likely to be selected with the first overall pick, and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty drawing mixed reviews

With the draft on the horizon, McCoy’s message underscores the stakes: Hunter could be the cornerstone of the Cleveland Browns' revival—or a missed chance they could regret for years.

Chris Wilson
CHRIS WILSON

Chris Wilson covers the NFL, MLB, NBA and college sports, originally starting his career focusing on the San Francisco 49ers. With awards including FanSided's 2019 NFL Contributor of the Year, Chris specializes in sports news and analysis, game theory, data analytics, and film breakdowns. His work has appeared at Locked On Podcast Network, FanSided, ClutchPoints, Niner Noise and many others, and continues to be featured on 49ers Webzone, InsideThe49, and numerous media outlets. You can find Chris across social media @cgawilson.

