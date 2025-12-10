Browns add running back to replace Jerome Ford

Injuries have begun to take a toll on an already defeated Cleveland Browns team. The Browns injury report is beginning to pile up each week. With the season lost already at 3-10, Cleveland won’t hesitate to deactivate a player who isn’t fully healthy.

With one Cleveland running back headed to the injury reserve list, a new back will get his opportunity to finish the year out in Cleveland.

The Browns have claimed former running back Trayveon Williams back from the Los Angeles practice squad to fill a void left by injury in the Browns backfield.

Williams was a long-time member of the Cincinnati Bengals, playing with them from 2019-24. During this offseason, he hopped around several teams trying to find a home. He played for Cleveland in the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but was eventually released.

He also spent time with the New England Patriots, before finding a home with the Chargers practice squad.

Williams has appeared in 71 career games, mainly spending time as a special teams player. While on offense, he has run the ball 65 times for 306 yards, and caught 16 passes for 74 yards. He has never scored a touchdown in the NFL.

This season, he was only activated in three games for the Chargers. In those games, he barely contributed to the offense. He ran the ball just three times this year, losing a yard in total. He also caught his lone target, but gained no yards.

His main role for the Chargers was as a kick returner. He returned three kicks for 73 yards in his time there.

In a related move, the Browns have sent running back Jerome Ford to the injury reserve list. Ford finished the year with 24 carries for 73 yards, and 26 catches for 103 yards. He also took a major role as a pass blocker on third downs, and returned kicks this season.

Now that means the Browns have four running backs on the roster. Williams will be joined by the two rookies, Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins, as well as Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, who scored Cleveland’s first touchdown of the year, but has only carried the ball three times all season long.

It’s unlikely Williams will see much of a role in Cleveland. The Browns will take every opportunity to get looks at Judkins and Sampson in different situations. Williams’ best chance of getting on the field will be on special teams, an area the Browns are desperate to improve on.

Williams will be doing everything he can to earn a long-term job with the team, and stay off the practice squad.