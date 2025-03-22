Browns Digest

Browns' Deshaun Watson Delivers Message During Injury Recovery

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has sent a message as he makes his way back from a torn Achilles.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rehabbing from yet another brutal injury, as he tore his Achilles twice this past year.

Watson almost surely will not be playing next season, and he may never play another down for the Browns again. But he obviously still has hope of returning to the field at some point, even if it isn't in Cleveland.

The 29-year-old recently took to social media to send a message to fans amid his recovery, posting some photos of his rehab while also firing off a caption that read, "4OVE x GODSPEED [Psalms 46:10]."

Watson played in seven games this past season, throwing for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.

The Browns infamously acquired the signal-caller in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2021, surrendering a bevy of draft picks and then signing Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract extension. The deal was fully guaranteed.

It is now ultimately viewed as one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history, as the Texans have rebuilt their franchise thanks to the trade while Cleveland has been in the depths of salary cap misery. Not only that, but the Browns went three years without a first-round draft choice.

The Browns finally own a first-rounder this spring, as they have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month. Cleveland may draft a quarterback, essentially putting an unofficial end to the Watson era. We'll see what becomes of Watson.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Former All-Pro Defender

MORE: Browns Rumored to be Pursuing Shocking Trade for Star WR

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Three QBs the Browns are Interested in Adding

MORE: Cleveland Browns' 'Best' Trade Asset May Surprise You

MORE: Cleveland Browns Have Visited With Intriguing Linebacker

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News