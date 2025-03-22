Browns' Deshaun Watson Delivers Message During Injury Recovery
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is rehabbing from yet another brutal injury, as he tore his Achilles twice this past year.
Watson almost surely will not be playing next season, and he may never play another down for the Browns again. But he obviously still has hope of returning to the field at some point, even if it isn't in Cleveland.
The 29-year-old recently took to social media to send a message to fans amid his recovery, posting some photos of his rehab while also firing off a caption that read, "4OVE x GODSPEED [Psalms 46:10]."
Watson played in seven games this past season, throwing for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 79.
The Browns infamously acquired the signal-caller in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2021, surrendering a bevy of draft picks and then signing Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract extension. The deal was fully guaranteed.
It is now ultimately viewed as one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history, as the Texans have rebuilt their franchise thanks to the trade while Cleveland has been in the depths of salary cap misery. Not only that, but the Browns went three years without a first-round draft choice.
The Browns finally own a first-rounder this spring, as they have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft next month. Cleveland may draft a quarterback, essentially putting an unofficial end to the Watson era. We'll see what becomes of Watson.
