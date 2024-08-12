Former NFL Star Reveals Massive Take For Cleveland Browns' Roster
The Cleveland Browns managed to win 11 games last season in spite of sifting through five different starting quarterbacks, which tells you a lot about how talented they are as a group.
The primary question for the Browns is whether or not quarterback Deshaun Watson will be up to snuff in 2024. If he is, Cleveland will be very dangerous.
As a matter of fact, former NFL star and current ESPN analyst Damien Woody thinks that only the San Francisco 49ers' roster can rival that of the Browns.
"Cleveland's roster?" Woody said on First Take. "I'm sorry like, there's not...maybe the 49ers can match Cleveland's roster. They are stacked on both sides of the ball."
The Browns are certainly loaded.
They are returning the top-ranked defense from a year ago, and while they aren't exactly the peak Kansas City Chiefs offensively, they still have enough talent there to make opponents sweat. Amari Cooper is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, and the Browns also added Jerry Jeudy this offseason.
Plus, Cleveland boasts a terrific offensive line and a top-tier tight end in David Njoku. Heck, if Nick Chubb is able to return healthy, the Browns' running game will also be elite.
Realistically speaking, Watson is the main concern for Cleveland as the regular season approaches. If he plays like he has in his first two seasons with the Browns, the team's ceiling will be limited. But if he can rediscover his Houston Texans form? All bets are off.
Cleveland will open up the 2024 campaign against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8.