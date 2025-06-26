Former NFL WR Shares Strong Opinion on Cleveland Browns Starting QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns have decisions to make on the quarterback room before the start of the 2025-26 season.
The Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason — all who have a chance to be named the Week 1 starter. There will be many opinions shared from now until the start of the season and that includes from former NFL players.
Former Green Bay Packers WR James Jones weighed in on the Browns' situation during an episode of 'The Facility.'
"Pickett is still extremely young," Jones said. "If he goes out here and plays well, that's a bonus for your football team, and then you have two young dudes behind them that you are developing."
Jones advocated for Pickett to be named the starter to begin the season. Cleveland brought back Joe Flacco on a one-year deal this offseason. Jones believes it would be a mistake to use the veteran s a bridge.
"Joe Flacco going out there, I absolutely disagree with that because he's older," Jones said. "You're not going to win a lot. But with Kenny Pickett going out there, he's young. He was a first-rounder."
The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round this year before adding Shedeur Sanders two rounds later. Jones made his selection on the starter but shared that if it is not Pickett, the answer should be Sanders.
“If it’s not Kenny Pickett, the only other option is Shedeur because I believe he’s the most-talented quarterback on that roster," Jones said.