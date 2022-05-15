Skip to main content

Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Linked to Cleveland Browns

The Browns could potentially add former pro bowler, Ndamukong Suh, to fill a major need.

Cleveland Browns could potentially fill a massive need with the defensive tackle services of Ndamukong Suh. First reported by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the Browns have the free agent on their radar as a potential fit.

Browns badly need to add some defensive tackle help, partially so rookie Perrion Winfrey is not thrown in the fire and expected to do it all. Barnwell said that Jadeveon Clowney is still firmly on the radar of the Browns as well, expects the team to land him.

Currently, the Browns have no starting-caliber defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett, so it would be a big get to land Clowney.

Suh is going to have multiple suitors, even though he is on the back end of his career. Suh is a three-time All-Pro in the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl a total of five times. The attractive thing about Suh’s arrival would be that he does not miss time. Over 12 years, Suh has missed just one game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last year with Tampa Bay, the former All-Pro played 63% of the defensive snaps and recorded 27 tackles, and six sacks. With the loss of Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson — the Browns sure could use his arrival.

Tommy Togiai is a player the team hopes will take a step forward in year two. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott may be in a make-or-break year. If the Browns are going to sign Suh, it would be a one-year deal. At 35 years old, Suh may be in for his last NFL contract.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field before a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Hire National Scout From Dolphins

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
D36C2209-09DD-4CCB-B994-35B646988E16
News

Cleveland Browns Sign QB Felix Harper

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) reacts after making a first down catch during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jarvis Landry to Saints on One-Year Deal

By Pete SmithMay 13, 2022
86159E34-C84A-4AAD-A89C-442E902B8794
News

Cleveland Browns trying out former Georgia standout, testament to a bad QB class

By Brandon LittleMay 13, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to questions asked by members of the local media during his introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 1
News

Browns Schedule Suggests League Wary of Watson Discussion

By Pete SmithMay 13, 2022
Sep 8, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Dawson Deaton (73) during the game against the Lamar Cardinals at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Dawson Deaton, C Texas Tech

By Pete SmithMay 14, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns 2022 Schedule

By Staff ReportMay 12, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) and the Bearcats take the field in the first quarter of the American Athletic Conference Championship football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-13 at the half. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats American Athletic Conference Championship Syndication The Enquirer
News

Browns have officially signed seven of their 2022 NFL Draft picks

By Brandon LittleMay 12, 2022