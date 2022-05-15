Free Agent Ndamukong Suh Linked to Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns could potentially fill a massive need with the defensive tackle services of Ndamukong Suh. First reported by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the Browns have the free agent on their radar as a potential fit.

Browns badly need to add some defensive tackle help, partially so rookie Perrion Winfrey is not thrown in the fire and expected to do it all. Barnwell said that Jadeveon Clowney is still firmly on the radar of the Browns as well, expects the team to land him.

Currently, the Browns have no starting-caliber defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett, so it would be a big get to land Clowney.

Suh is going to have multiple suitors, even though he is on the back end of his career. Suh is a three-time All-Pro in the NFL and has made the Pro Bowl a total of five times. The attractive thing about Suh’s arrival would be that he does not miss time. Over 12 years, Suh has missed just one game.

Last year with Tampa Bay, the former All-Pro played 63% of the defensive snaps and recorded 27 tackles, and six sacks. With the loss of Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson — the Browns sure could use his arrival.

Tommy Togiai is a player the team hopes will take a step forward in year two. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott may be in a make-or-break year. If the Browns are going to sign Suh, it would be a one-year deal. At 35 years old, Suh may be in for his last NFL contract.

