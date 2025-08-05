Here's What Happened at Day 10 of Browns Training Camp
Cleveland Browns training camp reached double digits on Monday, as Day 10 also represented the final day of practice that was open to the public.
Things will really turn up with the team participating in a joint practice in Carolina later this week, but in the meantime, Cleveland tried to give the fans one final show before they back Huntington Bank Field for Week 1 on Sept. 7. Here's what you may have missed from Day 10 of Browns camp:
Injury Report
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed before practice that Dillon Gabriel is now dealing with some hamstring tightness and, similar to Kenny Pickett, who is still dealing with a more severe hamstring issue, was going to be limited. That ultimately left him involved in individual work and a singular round of 7-on-7 drills. Otherwise, he was a spectator during 11-on-11 work.
Meanwhile, CB Anthony Kendall remained out after injuring his arm on Friday. A trio of veterans in RB Pierre Strong Jr., LB Mohamoud Diabate and DT Sam Kamara were all off working on the side as well. Stefanski also mentioned that Greg Newsome was still working through a shoulder injury.
QB Competition Update
With both Pickett and Gabriel limited due to hamstring ailments, Day 10 of training camp was all about Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco handled all the reps with the first team, throughout the day. He continued his hot streak.
During that 7-on-7 portion of practice, the 40-year-old veteran completed all five of his passes and hit a really nice tight-window throw to Jerry Jeudy on a dig route over the middle. He went on to complete three safe, yet smart passes to David Njoku, Jerry Jeudy on a scramble drill, and Jerome Ford on a swing pass as the defense presented some stiff competition.
During a final, 11-on-11, hurry-up offense portion of practice that saw the offense trying to get in field goal range, down two in the closing seconds of the game, Flacco completed a slant pass to pick up a first down and get Dustin Hopkins set up for a field goal after two throwaways.
Despite Gabriel's injury potentially paving the way for Sanders to finally take first team reps, he stuck with the twos and threes throughout practice, but still made the most of his reps. One of Sander's only misses on the day came during 7-on-7s when he took a deep shot to Cade McDonald down the middle of the field and just missed what would have been the biggest play of the day.
Still, he went 2-for-3 during that portion of practice, then went three-for-three during the first round of 11-on-11s. He got some extra work during that hurry up portion of the practice and made two of his best throws of camp, back-to-back to Diontae Johnson and Luke Floriea to get the team in field goal range.
His second go-around at it didn't go quite as well, as Sanders was sacked, forcing the clock to run out without a field goal try. It's something to learn from for the young QB ahead of Friday's preseason game.
Play of the Day
Look no further than those two throws Sanders made during the hurry-up situation. Backed up in third-and-12, Sanders hit Diontae Johnson on a deep dig route with a real nice ball. He followed up with an even better layered throw to his go-to target Luke Floriea on a seam route to put the offense in field goal range.
The play drew plenty of adoration from the fans in attendance. It was a great sequence overall for Sanders, who took advantage of an increased rep share on Monday.
Player of the Day
The defensive line was pretty dominant, per usual, but I think Diontae Johnson gets the nod today. He caught 4-of-5 passes thrown his way, including that aforementioned throw from Sanders, laying out to haul it in. Johnson had a great one-on-one session as well, early on in practice. He's looked more and more comfortable as camp has progressed, which is great news for Cleveland.
Quote of the Day
Shedeur Sanders on why he told his father Deion Sanders not to come visit him at training camp yet:
"Because I mean, I look at it at my own point of view. I don’t want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me. I don’t want him to come and see me get a couple reps and he’s cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can’t be proud of me right now. I got to get to where I’m going. And I know it’s a lot I got to do to get there. So it’s kind of like I just want everything that I’m doing, is just focus on this time and I don’t want no distractions because we know out of media, we know how everybody would take it and take away from the team just from him being my own dad showing up. So it’s a gift and a curse at the same time."
What's Next?
The Browns will pack things up and head south to Carolina on Tuesday. They'll go head-to-head with the Panthers on Wednesday for a single joint practice, before the two inter-conference foes square off in their first preseason game Friday.