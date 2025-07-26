Here's What Happened at Third Practice of Browns Training Camp
Browns fans packed the stands for the first time at training camp of Friday, as the Dawg Pound got a front row seat to the hotly debated quarterback competition.
For a second consecutive day, it was the Browns' defense that dominated on the field, which is pretty normal this time of year. Here are the biggest notes from day three of training camp.
Retirement
Friday began with some notable off-the-field news as veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks announced he was retiring, several hours before practice even began. The timing was surprising, but the fact that Hicks came to this conclusion wasn't necessarily.
During his injury-riddled 2024 campaign, Hicks was extremely candid about the physical toll all the ailments took on him. After 10 seasons, the 33-year-old was suddenly ready to call it quits. It's an understandable decision.
Losing Hicks' leadership and experience is certainly a blow to this linebacker room and this defense. It likely means that rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is suddenly going to have even more responsibility in year one.
Absences
Running back Jerome Ford was not on the practice field for a third straight day. Michael Woods II was also absent from practice today, as was guard Teven Jenkins.
Meanwhile, during practice, wide receiver Cedric Tillman took a hard spill during red zone 7-on-7s near the back of the end zone. He seemed to be favoring his left leg and wound up taking a walk inside with trainers.
QB Tracker
The 11-on-11s started pretty early on in practice, with Joe Flacco stepping up first to play with the first team. He ultimately ran four plays before Kenny Pickett stepped up next to take three reps with the twos. Neither of the veteran QBs completed a pass in the first rotation.
The duo repeated that same sequence, with Flacco taking three snaps with the ones and Pickett taking four with the twos. The latter had one completion on a speed out to undrafted rookie Luke Floriea along the right sideline, but nearly threw a pick on his final play of the group.
The final rotation was reserved for Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with the former getting his first training camp reps with the first team and the latter going with the twos. Sanders made a couple of completions during his series.
Later, the offense moved into the red zone to do some modified 7-on-7s with linemen simulating a defensive line. For the second consecutive day the defense dominated during that portion of practice, with Pickett being the only QB to find the end zone between he and Flacco.
Practice concluded with a moving 11-on-11, which saw Flacco up first again. He struggled to find consistency throughout practice. Meanwhile, the defense continued its strong day, starting off the session with a PBU by Greg Newsome II.
Sanders actually went next with the twos, but had trouble getting anything really going with two likely sacks in six plays. He did complete a 15-yard to Blake Whiteheart on the second of those plays, though.
Gabriel wrapped up the session with six snaps with the threes. The third-round pick completed just one of three pass attempts, a speed out to Gage Larvadain. One pass was an overthrow and the other one would have been a sack.
Play of the Day
We'll go with Pickett's touchdown pass to Carter in red zone. It's the only touchdown pass completed in red zone over the last 2 days.
Player of the Day
Greg Newsome II had a nice day with the PBU against Flacco and has been very active in general in the secondary.
Quote of the Day
Kevin Stefanski recognizing 10-year veteran Jordan Hicks:
"I want to acknowledge Jordan Hicks. Obviously a player, a person that I have an amazing amount of respect for. Jordan played really good football for us, played at an extremely high level, and he was even better off the field and what he was able to give to this football team. So, an amazing career, one that needs to be celebrated. Just want you to know that we support him, obviously, in his decision. We’ll miss him, but he’s somebody that I have a ton of respect for.
What's Next?
The Browns will hold day four of practice on Saturday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. It will be the second of eight sessions that will be open to the public.