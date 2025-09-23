Hilarious video shows Myles Garrett terrorizing Packers offensive lineman
Myles Garrett continues to make a strong case for being an all-time Cleveland Browns and NFL legend on a weekly basis. That once again rang true on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers as he added another half-sack to bring his total to four so far this season.
But his impact goes beyond his sack total. As ESPN's Mina Kimes noted, it took a "conga line" of Packers offensive linemen just to slow him down during Sunday's thrilling comeback victory. The only problem for Green Bay was that this strategy allowed the rest of the defensive line to go after Jordan Love all game.
There is one play in particular that stands out from Sunday's game, and it came on a play where the Packers didn't have multiple men on Garrett. That was a visible mistake and led to a hilarious outcome, as shared by the Browns on social media.
The video shows Garrett easily blowing past Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, who proceeds to scream "Jordan, run!" at his quarterback. Love must have heard his teammate as he quickly ran and got rid of the ball to avoid a massive hit and a negative play.
As someone of his caliber is able to do, Garrett went to the sidelines and shared this hilarious moment with his teammates. To Walker's credit, he blew his assignment but made sure to protect his quarterback as best he could at that moment.
Garrett continues to be an absolute force of nature and it's clearly driving the entire defense toward being arguably the best in football so far in 2025. Mason Graham looks like a budding star, Carson Schwesinger is an early candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Denzel Ward continues to be a shutdown corner when healthy. But it all starts up front with Garrett and him quite literally making opponents yell out in horror.
When Garrett is healthy he is always a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and this video reinforces why that is true. A hilarious moment to him is a serious concern for a player on an opposing offense.
The Browns are set to take on a high-powered and bold Detroit Lions offense next week on the road. And if Sunday's game was any indication, Jared Goff and the Lions offense is going to be under plenty of stress for a full 60 minutes. Perhaps we will even hear another lineman scream out in terror as we enter Fall and get closer to Halloween.