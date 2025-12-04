These four Browns stars deserve to land a spot on Pro Bowl roster

There haven't been many memorable performances from the 3-9 Cleveland Browns this season.

The Browns are poised to miss the postseason yet again, as the offense's struggles are wasting some incredible performances from the defense. Cleveland is trying to finish the season strong as best they can before going into the offseason and rebuilding the roster.

Despite all the ugliness of the 2025 season, four players have performed well enough to be in the Pro Bowl.

As voting is underway, Cleveland fans hope to see these guys in line to represent the team at the Pro Bowl this season.

Myles Garrett, DE

This one is about as much of a no-brainer as there has been in a long, long time. Garrett is literally four sacks away from breaking the NFL record for sacks in a season, as he is currently at 19. He also has 30 quarterback hits and a league-leading 28 tackles for loss while also forcing three fumbles.

So far, the voting for Garrett into the Pro Bowl has been wildly disappointing, as he is the one Brown that should be a lock to make it. He's single-handedly having one of the best seasons in NFL history and shouldn't be ignored, even though the team is playing so poorly.

Maliek Collins, DT

How soul-crushing to have Collins on the list after he suffered a season-ending quad injury. He was putting up some significant numbers at the tackle position, including 20 pressures, 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in 12 games.

Collins getting hurt probably keeps him out of the Pro Bowl after having one of the best seasons of his career, Voters should still consider putting him in as he had a great season at defensive tackle with his impact in pass rushing and stopping the run.

Joel Bitonio, OL

Probably the only bright spot on the offense, Bitonio has been consistent this season, with plenty of movement on the offensive line. On 494 pass blocking snaps, he's allowed just one quarterback hit and one sack. Pro Football Focus has him graded out as the 10th-best interior offensive lineman in the NFL with a grade of 74.5.

When the offense has struggled, Bitonio has made life easier on the rookie quarterbacks and opened up the running game for another rookie, Quinshon Judkins, in the backfield. There seems to be little chance any Browns player on offense makes it, but Bitonio is the only one worthy of it.

Carson Schwesinger, LB

This one might seem like a long shot, but Schwesinger is putting together a season worthy of not only a Defensive Rookie of the Year award but a Pro Bowl selection. He's top 12 in the NFL in tackles (106) and tackles for loss (10). Schwesinger also has two interceptions, six quarterback hits, two pass deflections, and two pass deflections in 12 games.

He has done everything for this defense and helped a once-looked-down-upon position group at linebacker become one of the team's strengths. The Browns have a bright future on defense thanks to Schwesinger.