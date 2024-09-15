How Deshaun Watson Overcame Tumultuous Week To Lead Browns To Win
In the days leading up to the Cleveland Browns season opener, star quarterback Deshaun Watson found out his dad and a close friend, and former college teammate had passed away. The 28-year-old proceeded to produce arguably his worst outing as a member of the Browns in an embarrassing 33-17 loss to Dallas. A week of heightened criticism from every corner of the NFL universe followed, and then came a new sexual assault lawsuit, filed against him in Houston, Texas earlier in the week.
Amidst all that, Watson found a way to leave it all at the door when he took the field for Week 2. And in an 18-13, down-to-the-wire win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, football became a sanctuary of sorts for the embattled QB.
"Just keep the main thing, the main thing," said Watson of how he didn't let the outside noise effect him. "I know who I am. The ultimate, I have a job to do and that's the play quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and be the best I can be when I step on the field. Just keeping my lord and savior first. Keep my support cast, the people that's around me super tight and then just keep more glory. That's the ultimate thing."
Highlighted by a 16-play, 97-yard opening drive that saw Watson complete 7-of-8 passes for 83 yards and punch in the team's only touchdown of the day from one-yard out, the Browns captain looked like a totally different player in Week 2. By the end of the game he had completed 22-of-34 passes, for only 186 yards, but they hardly told the whole story of his performance.
There were multiple tight window throws – on several occasions to his new go-to target Jerry Jeudy. Roller-coaster like plays where Watson used his legs to buy more time. A near, crunch time, game-sealing drive that was unfortunately derailed by penalties.
With so much bearing down on him outside the stadium, Watson found some level of peace being able to play another game.
"Just from getting on the bus, driving over to the stadium, getting dressed, everything was just a beautiful and a blessing and a great opportunity for me to just come in and just be me, have fun, enjoy this moment," Watson said. "Never let anyone steal your joy. That's the ultimate thing. Having, again, my support cast, my teammates, this organization, my family, friends. ... It was major, it was big for me to feel that energy and that's what I needed."
The effort wasn't necessarily some, turn-back-the-clock version of Watson from his days with the Texans. But it was a better version. And most importantly it was what the Browns needed on Sunday to improve to 1-1 on the season.