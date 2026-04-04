Three Hypothetical NFL Draft Trade Down Offers Browns Might Not Be Able To Refuse

The Cleveland Browns certainly aren’t married to the No. 6 overall selection.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has hardly shied away from publicly declaring that the team is open to offers to move back in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Browns have two first round selections, No. 6 and No. 24 overall.

They need a wide receiver and a left tackle, but neither of those positions could be seen as “worth taking” at No. 6 overall, especially if there are other top end positions still available.

Let’s take a look at a few hypothetical but realistic trade packages the Browns could get from potential trade partners as the NFL Draft nears.

Dallas Cowboys trade up

Browns get: No. 12 overall, No. 20 overall

Cowboys get: No. 6 overall, No. 70 overall, No. 149 overall

This maneuver would give the Browns three first-round selections in 2026.

Even though Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate will likely be gone by No. 12 overall, that feels like the sweet spot to select a left tackle. Georgia Bulldogs left tackle Monroe Freeling has plenty of upside, but might not be worth taking at No. 6 overall. The same could be said for Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor or Utah’s Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano.

Offensive linemen are always off the draft board earlier than expected. But the Browns drifting back six spots to pick up an extra first-round choice would help them address all of their holes in Round 1.

Super small trade back with New Orleans Saints

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Browns get: No. 8 overall, 2027 second-round pick

Saints get: No. 6 overall

Last draft, Berry got a huge haul by trading back three spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The sixth pick probably isn’t as valuable as last year’s No. 2 overall selection was, but this could still be a deal worth entertaining.

If the Saints fall in love with Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the Browns could capitalize. They already have Quinshon Judkins, who impressed during his rookie season and should be healthy for training camp.

2027 first-round picks might be hard to come by, especially considering how the quarterback class is already being lauded.

The Saints will be better, but won’t be great next season. Their second-round pick should still be a top 50 selection, which could help the Browns trade up for a quarterback. At No. 8 overall, the Browns would still be in a prime position to take a left tackle or wide receiver.

Stay put at No. 6, bail out of No. 24 overall

Browns get: No. 37 overall, 2027 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick

New York Giants get: No. 24 overall

If the Browns draft a game changing player like Tate at No. 6 overall, it’s possible that the run on left tackles could take place before they’re on the clock again at No. 24.

Last year, the Giants traded up from No. 34 to No. 25 to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Even though Dart feels like the future in New York, the Giants need to select a gamechanger like Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 5 overall.

The Giants could take a game-changing defensive player in the top five, and then trade up 13 spots with the Browns to get a late first-round playmaker to pair with Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo.