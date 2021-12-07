Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Activate LS Charley Hughlett, FB Johnny Stanton From Covid-19 List, Make Multiple Roster Moves

    The Cleveland Browns made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday that all revolved around COVID-19. The team placed TE David Njoku on the COVID-19 list, activated LS Charley Hughlett and FB Johnny Stanton from it and made roster moves in response.
    Author:

    Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were activating long snapper Charley Hughlett and fullback Johnny Stanton from the reserve/COVID-19. They also announced the of signing tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad and the signing of tight end Ross Travis to the practice squad.

    The tight end news is a response to the Browns confirming that David Njoku has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can test negative twice in a 24-hour period before Sunday, he can play against the Baltimore Ravens.

    However, using history as a guide, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the COVID-19 list on a Tuesday. They were unable to be back in time for the following game.

    The good news is the Browns get their long snapper back in Hughlett. Mack Wilson was getting reps as the long snapper in case Hughlett was unable to go this week. Fullback Johnny Stanton returns to the practice squad.

    Read More

    The Browns released guard Tristen Hoge from the practice squad to make space for Travis.

    Forristall, who  has been with the Browns practice squad since September is two years removed from his collegiate career at Alabama.

    Travis, meanwhile, is in his fifth season in the NFL. He has appeared in three games with the Arizona Cardinals this season, but hasn't been targeted with a pass. He was with the New York Jets in 2020, appearing in one game.

    Should Ross be activated and see the field, it would be his fifth different NFL team in which he's seen game action. 

    READ MORE: Grant Delpit Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner

    Browns Training Camp Helmet
    News

    Browns Activate LS Charley Hughlett, FB Johnny Stanton From Covid-19 List, Make Multiple Roster Moves

    just now
    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    David Njoku to be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    1 hour ago
    Cleveland Browns NFL safety Grant Delpit
    News

    Grant Delpit Voted Browns Ed Block Courage Award Winner for 2021

    2 hours ago
    43620A8E-9F38-443C-8A0F-386CFC71FAB2
    News

    Browns’ Denzel Ward Named 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

    5 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods1031
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense Through 12 Games, Especially Third Down

    23 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designate LB Jacob Phillips for Return, Place TE Stephen Carlson on COVID-19 List

    Dec 6, 2021
    Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 1

    Dec 5, 2021
    A3F8E0CF-3D60-4BE2-BB20-E55F920E1275
    News

    Baltimore Ravens Lose Star Cornerback Marlon Humphrey For Season

    Dec 5, 2021