Browns Activate LS Charley Hughlett, FB Johnny Stanton From Covid-19 List, Make Multiple Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday that all revolved around COVID-19. The team placed TE David Njoku on the COVID-19 list, activated LS Charley Hughlett and FB Johnny Stanton from it and made roster moves in response.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were activating long snapper Charley Hughlett and fullback Johnny Stanton from the reserve/COVID-19. They also announced the of signing tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad and the signing of tight end Ross Travis to the practice squad.

The tight end news is a response to the Browns confirming that David Njoku has been placed on the COVID-19 list. If he can test negative twice in a 24-hour period before Sunday, he can play against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, using history as a guide, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton were placed on the COVID-19 list on a Tuesday. They were unable to be back in time for the following game.

The good news is the Browns get their long snapper back in Hughlett. Mack Wilson was getting reps as the long snapper in case Hughlett was unable to go this week. Fullback Johnny Stanton returns to the practice squad.

The Browns released guard Tristen Hoge from the practice squad to make space for Travis.

Forristall, who has been with the Browns practice squad since September is two years removed from his collegiate career at Alabama.

Travis, meanwhile, is in his fifth season in the NFL. He has appeared in three games with the Arizona Cardinals this season, but hasn't been targeted with a pass. He was with the New York Jets in 2020, appearing in one game.

Should Ross be activated and see the field, it would be his fifth different NFL team in which he's seen game action.

