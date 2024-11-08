Insider Discloses Browns' Depressing Potential Offseason Plans
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, as they have gone just 2-7 in spite of entering the year with playoff hopes.
Remember: the Browns won 11 games in 2023, and that was with the team sifting through five different starting quarterbacks.
A heck of a lot has gone wrong in Cleveland this season, ranging from poor quarterback play to injuries to top players having disappointing campaigns.
So, you would then expect the Browns to make some significant changes this offseason, right?
Well, not necessarily.
During an appearance on 92.3 The Fan, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated revealed that Cleveland is not planning on any major shake ups in the spring. At least not now.
"I have not heard Cleveland come up much as far as a team that could make a change," Breer said. " ... It's early, so you never know, but to this point, I have not heard anything about any change happening in Cleveland, no."
That indicates that the Browns will probably be bringing back head coach Kevin Stefanski for another year, and it also insinuates that Cleveland will not be undergoing a major roster overhaul.
Some have been wondering if the Browns could potentially trade star players like Myles Garrett or Denzel Ward during the offseason, but based on Breer's intel, it doesn't seem like Cleveland will be conducting any blockbuster trades.
Not undergoing any changes is almost certainly not what long-suffering Browns fans want to hear, but Cleveland may be attempting to reload rather than rebuild.
That would also explain why the Browns were not as active at the trade deadline as many anticipated.