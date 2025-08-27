Insider Hints at Significant Incoming Move for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns are facing a bit of a conundrum at running back right now thanks to Quinshon Judkins' status being up in the air, which could spell big trouble for the Browns heading into Week 1.
Cleveland currently has Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson as its top two halfbacks going into the regular season, so depth is obviously a major question mark.
However, ESPN's Tony Grossi seems to think that the Browns will be remedying the issue pretty soon, telling a fan on social media that Cleveland will be making a move to address its backfield.
The Browns need to add a running back
The Browns allowed Nick Chubb to walk via free agency and selected both Judkins and Sampson in the NFL Draft, completely revamping their running back room this offseason. Considering that Chubb was barely even a shell of his former self, Cleveland had to do something different.
However, Judkins — who encountered some off-the-field trouble last month — still has not signed his rookie deal, and the Browns probably don't want to be relying on the Ford-Sampson tandem. Ford is a decent supplementary piece, but he isn't a featured back, and Sampson has proven nothing yet.
The good news is that there should be some halfbacks available for Cleveland after teams have trimmed their rosters down to 53 players. The Browns may also be able to find an intriguing trade somewhere, and it's important to note that Judkins could be back (hopefully) at some point relatively soon.
Cleveland's offense is a mess right now. The Browns' quarterback situation is not exactly enviable, and beyond Jerry Jeudy, they also don't have any established weapons in their wide receiver room. Their offensive line has some question marks, as well.
Taking those things into consideration, it's imperative for Cleveland to get its running back situation sorted out now to make things a bit more palatable offensively.