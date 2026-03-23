The Cleveland Browns’ Five Best First-Round Picks Since 2010

The Cleveland Browns are under the NFL Draft spotlight once again, with two-first round selections coming up in April, including the much debated sixth overall selection.

The pressure is on for the Browns not to fumble these choices, as they’ve done so many times in the past. But for all the misses, Cleveland has also struck gold on a few first-round picks, as well.

Here are the Browns Top-5 first round draft picks since 2010, when the league shifted its format to a three day event:

Myles Garrett, defensive end, 1st overall 2017

Picking first isn’t as easy as it sounds. Choosing a game-changing future Hall-of-Famer is what everybody aims for, but this rarely happens. Fortunately for Cleveland, it paid off in ‘17 with the Texas A&M product.

Garrett has since won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, has been selected to seven Pro Bowls, named first-team All-Pro five times, second-team All-Pro twice... and he might just be getting started.

And, oh by the way, he’s the NFL single-season sack record holder, courtesy of the 23 he compiled last season.

At 30 years old, Garrett is still in his prime, he’s third among active players in sacks, but could easily end up first after the 2026 season. On the all-time list, he’s tied at 28th, with a good probability of jumping into the Top-10 with a 20 sack season. Keep in mind that Garrett has already set his sights on a 25-sack campaign as his next act.

Denzel Ward, cornerback, 4th overall 2018

The Browns executed two selections within the first four picks of the 2018. Turns out their choice at 4 turned out better than their choice at 1 -- who still managed to make our list, by the way.

Ward has become not only an elite cornerback, but also one of the steadiest in all the NFL, with no noticeable decline over the last eight years. Throughout his time in Cleveland, the Ohio State product has made the Pro Bowl five times, though injuries have prevented him from playing a full schedule of games so far.

One of the most respected voices in the Browns current locker room, Ward is one of nine quarterbacks averaging over $20 million per year in compensation.

Joe Haden, cornerback, 7th overall 2010

Before Ward, it was Haden as the featured lockdown cornerback in Cleveland. The former Florida Gator made two out of his three total Pro Bowls playing for the Browns, which he did from 2010 to 2016. He was also selected second-team All-Pro once during this period.

Former Browns’ general manager Sashi Brown decided the team needed to get younger and cheaper at quarterback, and Haden refused a pay cut, which in turn led to Cleveland not finding trade partners for Haden. He was ultimately released and ended up playing five years for the Steelers at a high level, earning his third and last Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

Haden signed a one-day contract in 2022 with the Browns to officially retire with the team.

David Njoku, tight end, 29th overall 2017

Cleveland had three-first round choices in ‘17, scoring big on Garrett and once again on Njoku at the end of the opening round.

A fan favorite since his arrival, Njoku earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023 with a six-touchdown season, still his personal best. Injuries have prevented Njoku from a genuine breakout performance, which is why his recent goodbyes to the club as he left via free agency feel somewhat like unfinished business.

Baker Mayfield, quarterback, 1st overall 2018

Three spots above Ward, the Browns surprised the NFL world by selecting Oklahoma’s Mayfield first overall over fellow quarterback prospects Sam Darnold or Josh Allen.

Mayfield immediately made his presence felt at a position where Cleveland’s struggles are historically monumental, setting a new rookie touchdown pass record with 27 -- since broken by Justin Herbert.

On his fourth head coach by his third year, Mayfield led the Browns to their first postseason appearance in 18 years in 2020, with the team finishing last in their division a staggering 13 times during those seasons.

The honeymoon wouldn’t last, however, with Mayfield being shipped away before the 2022 season for a conditional fifth-rounder to make way for the infamous arrival of Deshaun Watson, after the team’s relation with their former No. 1 pick had worn out to the point of no return.