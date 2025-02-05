Insider Reveals 'Baseline' for Trade Value of Browns Superstar
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has requested a trade, and while the Browns technically don't have to move him, it would probably benefit all parties involved if they obliged.
But what would it take for Cleveland to trade the superstar pass rusher?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed that he called around the NFL to determine what the "baseline" value would be for Garrett, and his discovery was not surprising: multiple first-round draft picks.
The caveat, though, is draft positioning.
"That, of course, could be affected by how high a team’s first-rounder is—obviously, dealing a top-10 pick would mean adding a lot less additional compensation than if the centerpiece of the deal was in the 20s—but history tells us the Browns should be able to get two ones, and additional considerations," Breer wrote.
Breer then compared Garrett's likely value to that of Jalen Ramsey, Laremy Tunsil, Khalil Mack and Jamal Adams, all of whom brought back two first-round picks in their respective trades.
Garrett is under contract through 2026, so the Browns may be hoping for a resolution here. However, the 29-year-old has made it abundantly clear that he does not wish to participate in a rebuild, and his going public with his trade demand definitely makes things more difficult for Cleveland.
Garrett was selected by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has gone on to establish himself as one of the league's most dominant players, making six Pro Bowl appearances while also winning a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023.