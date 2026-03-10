Browns Reach Free Agent Deal With Two-Time Pro Bowl Center

The Cleveland Browns are doing some serious work to overhaul their offensive line.

Immediately following the NFL Combine, Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded a fifth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans for Tytus Howard. On Monday, when NFL free agency’s legal tampering window opened, the Browns agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers left guard Zion Johnson on a three-year contract.

The Browns also tried trading with the Packers for two-time Pro Bowl center Elgton Jenkins, but Green Bay ultimately decided to release him. On Tuesday, Jenkins agreed to a two-year free agent contract with the Browns worth $24 million. He’s a center, but could play guard if the Browns needed him to.

The Baltimore Ravens also were in pursuit for Jenkins after Tyler Linderbaum signed a massive free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even with some uncertainty about the team’s starting quarterback, Berry has done a tremendous job rebuilding the offensive line.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Berry admired Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was able to retool Chicago’s entire unit to protect Caleb Williams. The Browns have signed two higher price tag free agents, while trading and extending their starting right tackle.

The Browns also brought back Teven Jenkins, who will likely serve as a versatile depth piece that could start at right guard if need be.

In theory, the Browns would be able to start Johnson at left guard, Elgton Jenkins at center, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Howard at right tackle.

What’s next for the Browns?

It’s likely that the Browns paying sizable contracts to Jenkins and Johnson could take them out of the running for Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, who is still an unrestricted free agent.

Notably, left tackle is still a big missing piece for the Browns this offseason.

The good news? Berry has the No. 6 overall choice in the NFL Draft.

If Berry is unable to land a starting left tackle before the end of April, the Browns could decide to use the No. 6 selection on a starting left tackle. In Indianapolis, the Browns met with every premier offensive line draft prospect. It’s very likely that a handful of those players will be invited to the team’s facility in Berea for top 30 visits.

Allocating big money on the interior of the line in free agency could also mean that the Browns are planning for life after Joel Bitonio, whose contract voided on Tuesday. The longtime left guard has been mulling retirement, but could decide to play for another organization. If he decides to return to Cleveland, it would likely have to be on a significantly reduced contract.

Overall, the Jenkins signing gets an A+ grade for Berry, who finds himself with a starting center or guard.