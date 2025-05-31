Insider Shares Blunt Perspective on Browns' Rookie QB
Nobody knows quite yet who will be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback by the time Week 1 arrives on Sept. 7. The answer will reveal itself over the course of the next several weeks and months as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett duke it out with rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for the job.
That process got underway this past week as Cleveland opened up organized team activities. One of the three practice sessions was open to the media, and the quarterbacks were naturally the main focus of the day.
One insider, Zac Jackson of The Athletic, believes one of the four signal-callers is already lagging behind the other three in what head coach Kevin Stefanski has deemed an "open competition." As Jackson boldly explained on the Zach Gelb show, Gabriel doesn't quite look the part of an NFL QB.
"Dillon Gabriel does not look like an NFL quarterback to me," asserted Jackson. "Like 0%, so I don't know what's going to happen."
Jackson went on to explain that the Browns loved many of Gabriel's intangibles during the pre-draft process. The Oregon product was a model of consistency at the college level, finishing his time as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and tying Case Keenum for the passing touchdown record (155).
He also posted a career 65.2 completion percentage, threw for over 3,000 yards five times, and never had more than seven interceptions in any one season. It's easy to see why the Browns ultimately grew to like Gabriel.
What made him great in college, though, won't necessarily translate to the NFL. In fact, Jackson is inclined to believe those qualities probably won't.
"If it's Dillon Gabriel [who sticks as a franchise QB], I would be beyond shocked," he added.