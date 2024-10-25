Insider Unveils Update On Browns, Myles Garrett Trade Rumors
Could the Cleveland Browns actually trade star defensive end Myles Garrett?
Teams are apparently making calls to the Browns to see if Garrett is available, but that does not necessarily mean that Cleveland is open to trading him.
The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, so if the Browns are going to move Garrett, it's going to be soon.
However, you probably shouldn't count on it.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thinks it would take a "Godfather" offer for Cleveland to even consider dealing Garrett, but he also thinks it may be worth it for the Browns to explore the option.
"But after going through a couple of drafts with less capital, as a result of the Deshaun Watson trade, it’d make some sense to load up, especially if drafting a quarterback could be in play in April," Breer wrote.
Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and one of the best players in football, period. He is just 28 years old (he turns 29 in December) and is also under contract through 2026.
So, realistically speaking, the Browns should not be in any rush to trade him, regardless of how bad they have looked this season.
That being said, Cleveland could land a massive haul for Garrett, who has already logged 17 tackles, four sacks and a couple of forced fumbles through his first seven games of 2024.
Let's say the Browns receive a gigantic offer. Would they be willing to pull the trigger? The draft capital they would garner in return would certainly help them facilitate a potentially successful rebuild.
Still, at this point, a Garrett trade seems very unlikely.