Isaiah McGuire Embracing More Prominent Role In Browns Defense
Competition is the lifeblood of building an NFL roster. It's also why NFL training camps exist.
Young and unproven guys compete for playing time. Veterans compete to keep their jobs. "Competition breeds excellence" isn't just some cute quote in the world of football. It's a way of life.
The 2025 Cleveland Browns are ripe with competition, with one of the most notable position battles taking place at the defensive end spot opposite of Myles Garrett.
For more than a month now, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire have exchanged highlights at the highly coveted starting role. As the competition turns the corner into the final week of the preseason it still feels too close to call.
McGuire, in particular, has taken a very measured approach to the situation.
"For me, it's just not overthinking it," he said earlier this summer. "I've been working hard. I've done extra work, relied on God and my support system to get me where I'm at right now, and it's just more so continuously doing those things, but also honing in on the small details, whether it's attrition, strength, conditioning or being a student of the game and just playing free."
That mentality has played out on the field throughout training camp. McGuire has constantly made his presence felt in the backfield as part of a Browns defensive line that looks poised for dominance, regardless of who starts at the other defensive end spot.
Selected by the Browns in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, McGuire has largely flown under the radar in his first two seasons. When the team parted ways with veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith at the trade deadline last fall, it was McGuire who was tasked with taking on a bigger role.
In 2024, the Missouri product started three games and came away with 2.5 sacks as part of his 36 total tackles. He also forced three fumbles and applied nine QB hits. It was the early stages of what Cleveland's brass hopes is a breakout season this fall.
"I'd say [last year] was definitely a stepping stone," said McGuire. "I wanted to do more, but, you know, whatever I put out is what I put out. I look forward to actually taking that next step for me in my career, and also just helping this team"
There's always room to contribute in Jim Schwartz's defense, whether you're a starter or not. Schwartz is constantly rotating players on the d-line to keep guys fresh. It makes the pass rush unrelenting at times.
That's been on full display throughout training camp, particularly during joint practices against the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, and McGuire has played his part in the group's domination this summer.
“Yeah, we have great competition at defensive end in particular. We have got a lot of guys that have started a lot of games in the NFL," Schwartz said earlier on in training camp. "Zay (Isaiah McGuire) had a play in practice the other day where he literally took three blockers and knocked them back into the backfield. It was a tackle for a loss on the play. When we’re doing that, when we’re being disruptive up front, we’re going to get those lost yardage plays."
Whether or not McGuire has done enough to be named a starter remains to be seen, but he's certainly captured his defensive coordinator's attention. Should Schwartz and company decide to go with Wright, though, don't expect any animosity between the two young pass rushers.
"It comes to me, Alex, we're definitely like brothers," he said. "I came in my rookie year, and, you know, he obviously was drafted here before, and just, you know, he just took on that brotherly role. It just helped me with, whether it's the playbook or on field drills, whatever it may be, and off the field, we've grown to become closer."
Last season a torn triceps in Week 2 stole most of the 2024 season from Wright. It was McGuire who made sure to stay in touch as he recovered.
"We saw him in the building, so like, it was definitely conversations and stuff like that, but just making sure that he knew that he had our support," McGuire said. It was very unfortunate that happened to him, because he's an extremely great player. You just want to be out there with someone like that, and, just balling out with someone like that. So it was definitely rough. But just for last year, it was important to see him and make sure he was okay."
With Wright back healthy, he and McGuire have been balling throughout training camp. Now, decision time looms large. Saturday's preseason game serves as the team's final dress rehearsal, and the final chance for a player like McGuire to earn his role with the team.
Both Wright and McGuire are locks to make the team, but only one can be atop the depth chart come Week 1. Whoever it is, the other won't be far behind. Wright is ready to make an impact regardless.
"End of the day, you've got to contribute in however your role is, no matter what," he said. "Whether you're first team, second team, third team, whatever it simply may be, it's all about embracing your role and going out there and balling out."