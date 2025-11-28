Browns defensive coordinator shares why Myles Garrett should be in MVP talks

It’s no surprise that Myles Garrett has been the runaway favorite to be the Defensive Player of the Year this season, but winning that award alone may not do Garrett justice on just how dominant his season has been.

Over the past four games he has recorded 13 sacks, including five against New England and four against Baltimore. He now sits at 18 sacks on the year, just five away from breaking T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5. He has six games left to get there.

Browns’ defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said that he doesn’t just think Garrett should just be the DPOY, but rather the MVP after the incredible season he’s having.

“I think you’d be hard pressed to find a more valuable player in the NFL,” Schwartz said. “When you're talking about most valuable player, it’s tough to keep him out of that conversation.”

Schwartz did acknowledge how much winning had to do with it though, and that Garrett would be unlikely to win while the Browns are struggling to win games.

“I think a little bit falls into things that come out like Player of the Week and things like that. Myles had five sacks in one game, four sacks in another, a bunch of tackles for losses. Really dominating play and didn’t win those awards because we lost the game,” Schwartz said. “We won this last one, and he won. So winning obviously has a lot to do with it.”

Garrett was not voted the defensive player of the week in his five or four sack games, only winning his first one of the season this week following a three sack game against the Las Vegas Raiders, where the Browns won 24-10.

Only two defensive players have ever won an MVP award, with Alan Page winning in 1971 and Lawrence Taylor winning in 1986. Page had nine sacks, three forced fumbles and two safeties in his year, while Taylor had 20.5 sacks.

Since then it’s been difficult for a defensive player to earn that kind of recognition. J.J. Watt had some MVP talks during a dominant 2014 season where he had over 20 sacks and five touchdowns, but still fell short to Aaron Rodgers.

In fact, a quarterback has won the award every year since 2012, with running back Adrian Peterson winning the award.

There is no denying just how dominant Garrett has been this year though. Teams are changing entire blocking schematics to slow him down, and still coming up short.

This season, the MVP discussion still feels wide open. The usual suspects like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are all having seasons below their expectations.

It’s been some more unique names like Matthew Stafford, Drake Maye and running back Jonathan Taylor leading the way in odds right now.

If Garrett is able to blow the sack record out of the water, and the Browns win a handful of their final few games, it’ll be hard to ignore him as at least a serious candidate for the award.