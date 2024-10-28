Jameis Winston Gives Major Props To Browns Fans After Improbable Win
A week ago countless players in the Cleveland Browns locker room used some very stern rhetoric after some fans in attendance last Sunday cheered while quarterback Deshaun Watson left the game with a season-ending Achilles injury.
One such player was backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who had some very charged comments on the situation following the game. The ugly moment seemed to create a bit of a chasm between the Browns fans base and the team's players for several days after the fact.
But as the Browns pulled off an improbable 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens one week later, even Winston couldn't remain at odds with the fans anymore.
"I’m happy that we got this win for the fans," Winston said. "This was a fan base win, right? All the stuff that happened last week, it was an emotional week for us, but this was a fan base win. And now we have the fans back on our side and we have to continue to fight for them and show up and show out because it is required for us to be the best NFL players that we can be and win football games for the Cleveland Browns organization.”
The metaphoric breaking of bread should serve as a nice turning point for the two sides. A win also helps support Winston's peace offering. As does the fact that the 10-year veteran was the key catalyst for the victory. Winston completed 27-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns, tossing a game winning score with a little over a minute to go in the game.
He went as far as recogniting the fans for their role in his performance, and, more importantly, the win.
“I’m just grateful that everyone did their part," he said. "That’s the thing, when you have passionate fans, you matter especially to us. We feed off your energy. You know what I’m saying? Y’all feed off our energy."
Just one week after voicing his frustrations with the team's biggest supporters, he was instead dolling out plenty or props for their support.
"You have the home team, the away team, and you have the referees. Right," Winston explained. "But the advantage is your fans and the support that you get from your fans, whether it’s crowd noise, whether it’s a change of momentum. You know when your fans are with you or when they’re not with you. And our fans were definitely with us today, and we have to continue to embrace their support and continue to show up and show out for them.”