Why Browns Trading Myles Garrett Could Be Good Idea for Cleveland’s Future

The Browns made some major news on Wednesday night when ESPN's Fields Yates reported that Cleveland and pass rusher Myles Garrett agreed to a contract modification.

"Garrett's contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year. (March 25th is the 15th day of the 2026 league year.) In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year," Yates wrote. "The payment of the option bonuses was also modified in a way that has benefit to Garrett."

With Garrett's new contract modification, it could be easier for the Browns to trade him. Here are a few possibilities regarding Cleveland potentially moving Garrett.

Reasons why the Browns should move Garrett

One of the main reasons why Cleveland should move on from Garrett is the valuable draft capital it could receive in return. It’s no secret that the Browns are likely to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this year unless something drastic changes, and Cleveland could risk wasting Garrett's prime by sticking with him for another season.

Garrett set the NFL season single-sack record last year on a Browns team that only won five games. This highlighted that even a standout pass rusher can't single-handedly lead a team to victory if there isn't enough talent on both sides of the ball, which Cleveland lacks on offense.

Trading Garrett would likely give the Browns two first-round picks across the next two drafts, along with a handful of other middle-round picks and possibly a player as well.

Cleveland is unsure who its quarterback of the future will be, and it’s likely the Browns will draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. To secure a top prospect, it may need to put together enough draft capital to move up in the draft order, and getting a lot of capital back for Garrett could set Cleveland up to make a big move.

Another reason the Browns should consider moving on from Garrett is that he's already expressed a desire to leave, dating back to the 2025 offseason when he requested a trade from the team.

Cleveland reached a contract extension agreement with Garrett to keep him satisfied, but nothing has changed over the past year that would likely change his mind about staying forever.

If the Browns get off to another bad start again this year, Garrett could get frustrated and want to leave again, which could be a distraction for the team and new head coach Todd Monken.