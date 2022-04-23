Jarvis Landry looks to be down to two teams, expected to sign after NFL Draft

Jarvis Landry has his eyes on two teams and is expected to sign with one after the NFL Draft.

Jarvis Landry and Cleveland separating only made sense because of the money issues that were on the table. Landry was simply overpaid, for what he offers at this point in his career. But, it looks like the Browns could be welcoming back the familiar wide receiver.

“Landry is likely going to decide between the Saints and the Cleveland Browns,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently said.

Landry visited the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday but did not sign a contract. That is because it looks like Landry will be waiting until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Waiting until after the draft has its pros and cons for Landry. Landry will have a clear vision for whichever team he lands with — he will have an idea of what wide receiver rooms will look like.

The fallout could be that teams fill up at the position, due to a solid wide receiver draft.

Cleveland remains an option that makes sense due to his fit. Landry was often stuck being a primary option for the Browns last season, even before that. That should no longer be the case with Amari Cooper in Cleveland.

Landry will better thrive as a secondary option in the short to the intermediate game — that is where the veteran wideout is at in his career.

It’s very possible that offers are on the table for Landry and he holding out to make sure he is making the right choice. Expect Landry to decide within two weeks.

