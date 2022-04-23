Skip to main content

Jarvis Landry looks to be down to two teams, expected to sign after NFL Draft

Jarvis Landry has his eyes on two teams and is expected to sign with one after the NFL Draft.

Jarvis Landry and Cleveland separating only made sense because of the money issues that were on the table. Landry was simply overpaid, for what he offers at this point in his career. But, it looks like the Browns could be welcoming back the familiar wide receiver.

“Landry is likely going to decide between the Saints and the Cleveland Browns,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently said.

Landry visited the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday but did not sign a contract. That is because it looks like Landry will be waiting until the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Waiting until after the draft has its pros and cons for Landry. Landry will have a clear vision for whichever team he lands with — he will have an idea of what wide receiver rooms will look like.

The fallout could be that teams fill up at the position, due to a solid wide receiver draft.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cleveland remains an option that makes sense due to his fit. Landry was often stuck being a primary option for the Browns last season, even before that. That should no longer be the case with Amari Cooper in Cleveland.

Landry will better thrive as a secondary option in the short to the intermediate game — that is where the veteran wideout is at in his career.

It’s very possible that offers are on the table for Landry and he holding out to make sure he is making the right choice. Expect Landry to decide within two weeks.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker David Ojabo (55) reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: David Ojabo, EDGE Michigan

By Sam Penix7 hours ago
andrew berry
News

Andrew Berry Predictably Offers Few Specifics in Pre-Draft Presser; Exploring the Possibilities

By Pete SmithApr 22, 2022
Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku Shines Against Los Angeles Chargers, Must be Featured Target
Featured Content

With David Njoku Extension Looming, How Browns Offensive Changes Could Maximize Him

By Pete SmithApr 21, 2022
Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) gets sacked by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare, EDGE South Carolina

By Sam PenixApr 21, 2022
74272B7F-B880-4A82-BC88-5C1E29E8608C
News

Cleveland Browns sign DE Isaac Rochell, as well as another wide receiver

By Brandon LittleApr 20, 2022
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Steelers would sign QB Baker Mayfield the next day if cut

By Brandon LittleApr 20, 2022
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility on Friday. Watsonpress 11
News

With Offseason Program Started, Kevin Stefanski Gets to Talk Football, Provides Some Good News

By Pete SmithApr 20, 2022
Nov 21, 2020; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) reacts at the end of the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Profile: Nik Bonitto, EDGE Oklahoma

By Sam PenixApr 20, 2022