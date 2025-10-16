Jerry Jeudy gives blunt reason for Browns' offensive struggles in 2025
To say the Cleveland Browns' offense has been a disaster in 2025 might be putting it mildly.
Nothing has come easy for the unit that is considered one of the worst in the NFL. They are averaging the fewest points in the NFL at 13.7, rank 28th in rushing with an average of 90.7 yards per game, 26th in passing with 191 yards per game, and 27th in total yards with 281.5 yards per game. They are even tied for 29th in turnover margin at -4.
This offense has not been able to put points on the board at a high volume, as they have yet to score 20 or more points in a game this season. The highest score they have achieved is 17, which occurred in losses to the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.
So what has caused all these issues? Why can't this offense get going?
Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was able to chime in with the media to share his thoughts on what is going on. Jeudy keeps it simple, emphasizing that everyone needs to do their job.
“If one guy mess up, all hell breaks loose.”
Through six games this year, Jeudy has racked up 20 receptions for 240 yards. He's currently on pace for 57 catches for 680 yards, which would be his worst season since 2021, when he only played 10 games for the Denver Broncos.
Currently in the middle of his second season with the Browns, Jeudy understands how the team's offense operates. This was not the same unit as the one last year, which managed some success here and there. The 2025 offense just isn't getting it going.
Many of the problems can be chalked up to the inconsistencies at quarterback. Joe Flacco was not able to play at the level that he had been in the past, throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. That led to the team making a change with trading Flacco to division rival Cincinnati Bengals and thrusting rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel into the starting lineup.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has not been able to get the right play calls in that match the strength of the offense. No matter what he's calling, the offense continues to stall out.
Jeudy might be onto something with his comments, as this is a team that hasn't had everyone doing their jobs, and it's clear on tape. Cleveland is bracing for significant changes if this offense can't figure out how to get rolling soon.