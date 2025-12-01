Jerry Jeudy proved to be the most embarrassing receiver in NFL during loss to 49ers

On a team as desperate for playmakers as the Cleveland Browns, it’s appalling how bad Jerry Jeudy has been.

Coming off of a career season in his first year with the Browns, expectations weren’t that high for Jeudy. He had 1,229 receiving yards last season with plenty of poorly quarterbacked games from Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Despite that, most major sportsbooks had his receiving total for this year at 900 yards.

At this rate, Jeudy would be lucky to get that.

The sixth-year wide receiver out of Alabama has caught just 35 passes for 421 yards in 11 games this season. But on Sunday’s 26-8 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, he felt like adding insult to injury.

Jeudy was captured on the broadcast berating rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the sideline. Sanders was studying the tablet on the sideline while Jeudy stood over him, barking and clapping his hands in the face of the quarterback making his second career start.

When you factor in Jeudy’s role and salary, he’s by far the most embarrassing wide receiver in the NFL right now.

When the Browns first acquired Jeudy from the Broncos, the move made sense. The Browns only sacrificed a fifth-round and sixth-round draft choice for a young wideout with plenty of promise. Then, they handed him a three-year deal worth $52.5 million with $41 million fully guaranteed.

At that price, Jeudy brought potential WR1 upside while being a complement to Amari Cooper.

But Cooper’s best football days were clearly behind him and he’s already retired from the NFL. That left Jeudy with plenty of volume to emerge as a top-flight receiver.

When Cleveland’s other receiving options are Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain and Malachi Corley, there’s a massive opportunity for Jeudy to step up. But he hasn’t.

Even during the really bad years of Browns football, Josh Gordon had no issue surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. While nobody is comparing Jeudy to Gordon, he capitalized on being the only competent wide receiver in a room void of talent.

Even Terell Pryor, a converted quarterback, found a way to have a 1,000 yard season with the Browns.

If Jeudy is going to be useless on the field, he might as well be useful off of it.

During the week leading up to the Browns win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jeudy was tremendously short with reporters, just about refusing to answer any questions about Sanders taking over the offense.

While Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski excused that as a competitive player fed up with losing, his outlash on the sideline proves that his attitude is becoming part of a bigger problem within the team.

Unfortunately, Jeudy’s rookie quarterback sounded more professional than he ever has this season for the Browns as he stood up for his veteran receiver after the game.

“We have to spend time on task with all those guys, and be able to trust and be able to see things at the same lens,” Sanders said. “A lot of time out there, I would say passing wise, we’re not seeing everything at the same or certain guys aren’t in the same spot that we seen and we practice.”

With five games left in the regular season, Jeudy and the Browns will play out the string on what has been a jointly failed effort.