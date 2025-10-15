Dillon Gabriel makes joke at Browns press conference after Steelers beating
The NFL season can be a grueling process for any player to go through from all the hits they take, but Cleveland Browns rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel took more than most do in just one game.
It was a rough day at the office for Gabriel as he completed 29 of his 52 passes for 221 yards in the Browns' 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. One positive to take away from the game was that Gabriel was able to protect the football, which is no small feat for a rookie with just two starts in his career.
There was one aspect of his start that made it impossible for Gabriel to succeed: the pass rush of the Steelers. Pittsburgh was relentless in getting to Gabriel, time and time again, with 16 quarterback hits and six sacks.
It's safe to assume that Gabriel has to use the ice bath to heal up those bruises created by the Steelers' defense. All Browns fans can understand why Gabriel might not have looked as good, as he even got some respect from Pittsburgh for the hits he took.
While speaking to the media, Gabriel was asked how he felt after taking all those hits from the Steelers the next day. The young quarterback kept things light with a joke and a hilarious tip to the cap to his mother.
“My mom used to beat my ass when I was a kid so nothing will compare to that … I’m just kidding.”
It's not quite the response the media was expecting, but it will earn everyone's respect for how he is handling the hits and losses like a professional.
In four appearances and two starts this season, Gabriel has thrown for 430 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions, completing 57.3% of his passes. Remarkably, he leads the NFL in OBR with 100.
The Steelers game was a much different experience for Gabriel as he took just two sacks in his first career start against the Minnesota Vikings in the loss. He seemed to have gotten his "Welcome to the NFL" moment a bit later than expected.
Gabriel can only take that game as a learning experience and try to move forward. He seems to have the right mindset already and can build on some of the success he has already had, like protecting the football. While the season feels like a lost cause for Browns fans, there is optimism that Gabriel might surprise some and be the franchise quarterback they have been desperate for.