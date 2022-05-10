Skip to main content

Jersey numbers for Cleveland Browns draft picks

A look at what number Cleveland Browns rookies will wear.

Cleveland Browns rookies are beginning to receive their jersey numbers, as they embark on the start to their professional careers.

Cleveland’s first draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft was Martin Emerson, who will wear No. 23. Last season No. 23 was worn by Troy Hill, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.

Perrion Winfrey will wear jersey No. 97, as he has a chance to play for the Browns early. Andrew Berry believes that Winfrey can be the 3-tech of the future for Cleveland.

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas will be No. 58 for the Browns, who was last worn by Malik McDowell. The Browns have not said much of McDowell’s situation, he is a free agent. Thomas getting the jersey number could mean there is no chance of McDowell returning, at least not right now.

Wide receiver Mike Woods will wear No. 12, most notably a number of former Browns’ wide receiver Josh Gordon. 

Running back Jerome Ford will tote the football while wearing No. 34. 

David Bell will catch the ball while wearing No. 18.

Kicker Cade York No. 3

Offensive lineman Dawson Deaton No. 52

Tight end Marcus Santos-Silva No. 87

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) celebrates a touchdown carry in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats At Indiana Hoosiers Football
